Staying safe while boating around others; new Ga. wakeboard law takes effect

“Alcohol becomes intensified when it’s hot outside.”
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Fourth of July festivities are underway all around Southwest Georgia.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) law enforcement officers tell WALB they want to remind everyone that before you get behind the wheel of a boat or watercraft, make sure you haven’t been drinking.

Public Affairs Officer Mark McKinnon says this is one of the most common offenses they see out on the water.

“Alcohol becomes intensified when it’s hot outside,” McKinnon said. “And so, you may think that after you’ve had two or three beers that everything’s fine, normally. But you’ll get out there in the heat and maybe one or two is going to be more than you need and is going to be a problem that will impair your judgment.”

If people are caught above the .08 alcohol limit, there will be no warning. They’ll be taken to jail.

Boaters should also be aware of the 100-foot law.

“Operating a vessel within a hundred feet of another vessel, if that vessel is floating around, don’t be within a hundred feet of that vessel going higher than idle speed,” DNR Game Warden Tanner Rundle said.

A new law for wakeboarding and wake surfing just went into effect on July 1.

“If you’re participating in those activities, you must be 200 feet from pretty much anything in the water,” McKinnon said. “Because those wake boats put out a much larger wake and can cause problems for other boaters and also create problems with docks and erosion on the shoreline. So for safety reasons and for property reasons, that law has gone into effect.”

If people are going to attend the fireworks show Monday night in Cordele, they should remember to turn their lights on at night and remain at a safe distance, and speed around other boats.

The Fireworks on the Flint show is at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

