South Ga. law enforcement warns of celebratory gunfire ahead of the Fourth of July

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia law enforcement is urging people to avoid firing gunshots, including celebratory gunfire as part of your celebration. That issue is something the Thomasville Police Department ran into on New Year’s Eve going into 2023.

“People were basically using automatic guns and firing into the air, which was really disturbing for all the residents in that area, as well as the officers that were responding to the shots fired call,” Thomasville Police Department Corporal of Communications Officer Crystal Parker said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no property was damaged in the incident, but police say it was too close of a call they’re trying to avoid on July 4.

Zachary Price, an NRA-certified pistol instructor, said it’s the science behind guns that makes a celebratory gunshot turn deadly.

“If I shoot a projectile in the air going at 1,100 feet per second, that’s going to go really really high, really far and as it comes back down, that bullet can do the same damage coming down as it does coming out of the barrel of that gun,” Price said. “I don’t even recommend shooting into the ground. You shouldn’t be firing a gun outside of a regulated environment where a gun is supposed to be fired.”

Shooting aimlessly in public is also against the law. According to Georgia law, “It shall be unlawful for any person, without legal jurisdiction, to discharge a firearm on or within 50 yards of a public highway.” Doing so can result in a $1,000 fine or jail time of up to one year, or both.

Parker said the best plan is to stick to your traditional fireworks displays.

“We would just ask that you stick to the parameters. Stick to the actual holiday. Try to avoid disturbing your neighbors and, you know, please, please, please do not shoot firearms into the air. It’s extremely dangerous. It can even be deadly,” Parker said.

Experts say people hit by a falling bullet are more likely to die than victims of a typical shooting. That’s because when falling bullets hit people, they oftentimes hit them in the head.

The new Flock camera system that’s currently in Thomasville and Albany won’t be able to prevent celebratory gunshots from happening, but it will help how fast police respond after the system detects gunshots. The system can differentiate fireworks from gunfire.

“Whereas citizens have called in the past, we have the detection system where it will tell us where the gunshots are being fired. And many of those will be false alarms. But it still gives us something to look forward to going into those areas more securely,” Albany Police Department Deputy Chief Wendy Luster said.

No matter what you’re doing for Tuesday’s celebration, law enforcement wants you to still have fun while staying safe.

