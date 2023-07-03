Ask the Expert
Monday fire under investigation in Valdosta

The fire is believed to be intentional. A person of interest has already been determined by the...
The fire is believed to be intentional. A person of interest has already been determined by the Valdosta Police Department.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Wisenbaker Lane at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, a total of 17 fire personnel responded to the scene. The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find smoke and flames from a single-story residence.

No occupants were inside the residence at the time of the fire. However, the fire was believed to be intentional.

VFD and Valdosta Police Department have developed a person of interest but did not release specifics of the person in question. WALB News 10 has reached out to the Valdosta Police Department to learn more.

