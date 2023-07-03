Ask the Expert
Fourth of July fun in South Georgia

By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fourth of July is quickly coming up, with tons of activities in preparation for the event. Below is a list of fun Fourth of July activities.

Colquitt County

  • The City of Bainbridge will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Earle May Boat Basin Park featuring county music star Craig Morgan and a fireworks show on Tuesday from 5-9:30 p.m.

Dougherty County

  • Veterans Park Amphitheater is hosting an Independence Day Celebration with Fireworks on Tuesday from 5-10 p.m.
  • Liberty Baptist Church is hosting a firework celebration on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.
  • AMC Classic is hosting a summer movie camp for kids from Friday to June 12.
  • KDAC dance camp is being hosted at 1127 W Broad Ave from July 3-14.

Grady County

  • The City of Cairo will be having a fireworks show on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Seating will be available at West Thomas Stadium.

Lowndes County

  • The Quiet Pines Golf Course will host a Fourth of July event that is open to the public where attendees can play 9 holes with a cart and get a hotdog meal with a choice of chili cheese or slaw, chips and one drink all for $30 on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority will host a free Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday from 9:15-9:30 p.m.

Turner County

  • The City of Rebecca will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration at Purswell Park that will feature free food and gospel music on July 15 at 11 a.m.

