First Alert Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are making a return to SWGA over the next week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms are back again for this evening with chances for damaging winds and small-sized hail in a few storms. Moving into the night, we hold on to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will being to fall into the middle 70s with fairly humid conditions sticking around.

Monday is anticipated to have a bit drier air in the mid-level of the atmosphere. This should limit the chances for showers and thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening. However, the chance of rain is not zero. Heat still plays a role in the impacts of Monday as temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s with heat index values climbing toward the triple digits. So stay alert and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans. Lows into the night will remain in the middle 70s. Very similar conditions will possible on the 4th of July holiday, so just have backup plans if you need to head indoors.

Upper-level ridging will continue to weaken as it shifts eastward during the week. What does this mean for us? Well, it begins to take away the descending motion of the atmosphere, which prevented more robust coverage for rainfall. This change will send us back into our typical summertime pattern that includes the heat, humidity, and daily pop-up showers and thunderstorms. An elevated chance for rain appears closer to the next weekend as a few disturbances could make their way into the region. Highs will fall slightly into the low to mid-90 by the end of the week.

