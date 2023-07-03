Ask the Expert
Fireworks set off inside Ledo Road Walmart

Shoppers were told to exit when smoke began filling the store.
By WALB News Team and Lenah Allen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Fireworks went off inside the Walmart on Ledo Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

One Walmart patron told WALB she was told that the store was being evacuated and that workers were especially encouraging guardians with young children to leave as the smoke filled the store.

Employees said teenagers were likely responsible for the fireworks being set off. And though they fled the store after lighting them, Walmart workers will be reviewing store footage to try and identify those responsible.

Lee County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is also aware of the situation.

WALB has a reporter at the scene to learn more.

