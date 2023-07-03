Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
The crash happened at around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.
1 killed in car crash late Sunday afternoon
Within the last six months, this has been the second collision at the same crossing between...
2nd semi-truck hit by train in 6 months at same crossing, driver okay
The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.
Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported
About 40 kids attended the pool party.
‘Meet the Mayor’ pool party brings renovated pool to life

Latest News

A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
Fourth of July is quickly coming up, with tons of activities in preparation for the event.
Fourth of July fun in South Georgia
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says