Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office on lookout for stolen trailer

Colquitt County Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to please be on the lookout for a stolen...
Colquitt County Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to please be on the lookout for a stolen trailer.(Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a stolen trailer.

The trailer was last seen in the area of Hopewell Church Rd in Moultrie on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The enclosed trailer is white with Faircloth Construction decals on both sides, ladder racks on top, tandem axles, and bent-up trailer doors. If found, call 911 or the non-emergency number at (229)-616-7470.

