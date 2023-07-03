Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office on lookout for stolen trailer

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a stolen trailer.

The trailer was last seen in the area of Hopewell Church Rd in Moultrie on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The enclosed trailer is white with Faircloth Construction decals on both sides, ladder racks on top, tandem axles, and bent-up trailer doors. If found, call 911 or the non-emergency number at (229)-616-7470.

