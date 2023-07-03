Ask the Expert
Body of man last seen jet skiing on Georgia river recovered

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.(Pixabay)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body of a man who vanished while jet skiing on the Satilla River has been found.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the incident in Brantley County at around 6 p.m. on June 29.

According to a statement released by the department, 55-year-old Steve Elkins was seen hitting the throttle of the jet ski and falling into the water shortly after. His son, who was across the river at the time, told responding game wardens he tried to swim toward his father, who appeared to struggle to stay afloat, but did not make it in time.

When they got there, crews began using side scan sonar to try to locate the missing man. DNR Aviation was asked to assist with an aerial search and local county agencies banded together to search the shore and surface areas.

After a multi-day search, Wayne County officials, along with DNR game wardens, found Elkins on Sunday morning.

