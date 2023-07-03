Ask the Expert
Blakely man arrested on drug trafficking and other charges

Photo of materials police reportedly found on Palmetto Avenue in Blakely.
Photo of materials police reportedly found on Palmetto Avenue in Blakely.(Source: Blakely Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after a lengthy investigation, according to the Blakely Police Department.

On Thursday, police searched a home in the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue. During the search, officers say they found cocaine, oxycodone, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana and cash.

Allen Calloway, 37, was then arrested and charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was taken to the Early County Jail.

Photo of drug trafficking suspect Allen Calloway.
Photo of drug trafficking suspect Allen Calloway.(Source: Blakely Police Department)

