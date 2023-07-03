APD: Daughter charged in connection to father’s 2020 murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been charged in the 2020 shooting death of her father, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Nicholas Vardikos, 84, owner of USA Food Mart on Slappey Boulevard, was found dead inside his business from a gunshot wound, per APD.

After investigating the case for nearly three years, Vardikos’ daughter, Erelah Vardikos, 49, was charged in connection to his death.

She is charged with murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a crime.

She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

