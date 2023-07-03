Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: Daughter charged in connection to father’s 2020 murder

After investigating the case for nearly three years, Vardikos’ daughter, Erelah Vardikos, 49,...
After investigating the case for nearly three years, Vardikos’ daughter, Erelah Vardikos, 49, was charged in connection to his death.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been charged in the 2020 shooting death of her father, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Nicholas Vardikos, 84, owner of USA Food Mart on Slappey Boulevard, was found dead inside his business from a gunshot wound, per APD.

After investigating the case for nearly three years, Vardikos’ daughter, Erelah Vardikos, 49, was charged in connection to his death.

She is charged with murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a crime.

She is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
The crash happened at around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.
1 killed in car crash late Sunday afternoon
Within the last six months, this has been the second collision at the same crossing between...
2nd semi-truck hit by train in 6 months at same crossing, driver okay
The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.
Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported
It's important to know Georgia laws when it comes to shooting fireworks. Making sure you are in...
Avoid potential hospital trips by using fireworks safely this Fourth of July

Latest News

The fire is believed to be intentional. A person of interest has already been determined by the...
Monday fire under investigation in Valdosta
Holiday travel and fatalities
Colquitt County Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to please be on the lookout for a stolen...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office on lookout for stolen trailer
Independence Day
These are the fireworks laws in Georgia