Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
The crash happened at around 4:53 p.m. on Sunday.
1 killed in car crash late Sunday afternoon
Within the last six months, this has been the second collision at the same crossing between...
2nd semi-truck hit by train in 6 months at same crossing, driver okay
The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.
Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported
About 40 kids attended the pool party.
‘Meet the Mayor’ pool party brings renovated pool to life

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions
Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
Fourth of July is quickly coming up, with tons of activities in preparation for the event.
Fourth of July fun in South Georgia