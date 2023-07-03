Albany gearing up for annual 4th of July fireworks festivities

Ask the Expert
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fourth of July is quickly approaching and the City of Albany wants you to know a few things before heading out. The city will host its fireworks celebrations at Veterans Park Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

Several roads will close for the festivities.

Those roads include the Broad Avenue bridge from North Front Street to College Drive and South Front Street from East Oglethorpe Boulevard to West Whitney Avenue. West Broad Avenue at Washington Street continuing to North Broadway Street will close at noon on Tuesday.

Albany police want everyone to be safe.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks, but we will also have our officers patrolling in the neighborhood. There will probably be a lot of people popping firecrackers in the neighborhood and we encourage you to make sure you be respectful of the neighbors and neighborhoods that you live in,” Wendy Luster, Albany Police Department deputy chief, said.

Albany police also said to also keep kids’ safety top of mind and to stay hydrated for the festivities.

The fireworks start at 9:30 Tuesday night.

