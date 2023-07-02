South Ga. has many ways to beat the heat, avoid heat-related illnesses this summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly 700 Americans die from heat-related illnesses every year, according to the CDC.

Even with the dangerous heat South Georgia has been getting, events and pastimes are still going on.

Playgrounds can get upwards of 160 degrees when exposed to the sun. This time of year, the fun moves from the playground to splash pads.

“I just try to keep my eye on all of them and keep them hydrated,” Tommy Chism, a parent from Sumner, said. Sunday was the first time he took his kids to Sylvester’s splash pad.

“It’s free also, so come down here and get wet and stay cool,” Chism said. Not every community has a splash pad which is why Chism is glad one is close to him.

US-19 Dragway has outdoor events all year round. In the summer, Rhonda Bethea, co-owner of US-19 Dragway, says the track comes prepared to protect everyone from the heat.

“The Georgia Heat is something different. Plus the gnats, that’s why I have a fan,” Bethea said.

The Dragway encourages guests to bring their own bottles. You can bring a cooler and your own water. They also have several vendors and sell water in the office.

It can also be too hot for the cars, which often causes delays. Brandon Truelove races for 365 Racing and has been doing it for 25 years. He says he prefers the spring and fall.

“The more heat there is outside, the more the track is going to be slippery. When the sun goes down the track is going to be better. The concrete has to cool down. The glue too,” Truelove said.

Car engines can also get too hot.

Bill Davis came from Tallahassee with his drag racing team, Platinum Racing Team. Even though it is two hours away, this is still the closest track to him. Rain, heat or shine, he’s coming.

“It’s all love. We love the racing world and this is what we do,” Davis said.

Davis brings his kids and family every year to US-19 Dragway. He now has a school-aged son he wants to keep on the tradition. Davis said racing is a way to explore a passion, but not on the streets - which is illegal and could be dangerous.

WALB’s First Alert Team wants you to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and the differences between them.

Heat exhaustion is a sign you need to take a break and cool off. Some signs are:

Dizziness

Feeling lightheaded

A weak, rapid pulse

Muscle cramps

Pale, cool skin

Excessive sweating

A heat stroke is an emergency. You need to call 9-1-1 when this happens.

No sweating

Headache

Hot, dry and/or red skin

Rapid, strong pulse

You can click here for more information about symptoms and treatments.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.