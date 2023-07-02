Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Meet the Mayor’ pool party brings renovated pool to life

The "Meet the Mayor" Community Pool Party allowed Cairo residents to meet officials.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - With all of this heat, what’s a better way to cool off than the pool?

That’s exactly what kids in Cairo had the chance to do Saturday afternoon.

“I just kept planning. I wanted to do something to make for the kids. Something that they never experienced before,” Angelita Perry, teacher and pool party organizer, said.

The “Meet the Mayor” pool party was a way to get children together in a positive, fun environment. She knows the need for this as she’s a teacher in the county.

“Sometimes they just need love, people need to know that we sincerely care about them whether they’re in school or out of school,” Perry said.

Perry is using donated money to give 10 to 12 kids a free pass to the pool every day. The pool is open every weekday in the summer and costs $1 per person.

“The first time we opened the pool, the first week, we collected over $800 in donations,” Perry said.

The pool is not just about having a fun time and potentially meeting new friends, it’s also about developing a life skill like swimming.

“The kids want to get in the water. It’s hot. They want to cool off. Safety first,” Perry said.

Children said that their goal is to be able to swim in the deep end by year’s end. To do that, they have to pass a swim test. The event was also a chance for kids to meet the mayor who was there with his son.

“It’s the Fourth of July weekend and not every family has the ability to travel. So letting them be able to have some type of curricular activity home is a great thing,” Mayor Booker Gainor said.

The pool had been in disrepair for years. Gainor says this fiscal year there is an effort for Grady County parks and infrastructure to be up to modern standards. The pool was built in the 90s. He is optimistic that these future projects will lead Cairo to a better future.

“I’d like to go on record saying Cairo, Georgia is the official capital of South Georgia,” Gainor said.

Perry is also trying to show the city that the community cares about the facility. She wants the city to put money into a new diving board and comfortable pool chairs. Parents off-camera said they want to see this too. Local officials came to support the efforts.

“This is a great facility for the kids to cool off during the summer and have a positive influence in their life and the fire department wants to be a part of it,” Lt. Kenneth Barfield of Cairo’s Fire Department said.

The department reminded kids to stay safe in the heat.

“We have a really hot summer up here. We’re getting into the dog days of summer. It’s good for everybody to stay cool and find some more did you get into and hydrate. Remember to hydrate,” Barfield said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.
Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported
Within the last six months, this has been the second collision at the same crossing between...
2nd semi-truck hit by train in 6 months at same crossing, driver okay
49-year-old Marvin Graham was struck twice by two vehicles and left for dead on June 24th.
Family of Hit and Run Victim speaks out demanding answers
Kervaris Demetrick Bly is wanted for multiple active warrants.
Man wanted has multiple active warrants, serious arm injury

Latest News

Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Mother, daughter arrested in shooting death of Albany man
Police investigation on South Industrial Parkway
‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy, officials say
Within the last six months, this has been the second collision at the same crossing between...
2nd semi-truck hit by train in 6 months at same crossing, driver okay
'Meet the Mayor' pool party brings renovated pool to life