‘Meet the Mayor’ pool party brings renovated pool to life

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - With all of this heat, what’s a better way to cool off than the pool?

That’s exactly what kids in Cairo had the chance to do Saturday afternoon.

“I just kept planning. I wanted to do something to make for the kids. Something that they never experienced before,” Angelita Perry, teacher and pool party organizer, said.

The “Meet the Mayor” pool party was a way to get children together in a positive, fun environment. She knows the need for this as she’s a teacher in the county.

“Sometimes they just need love, people need to know that we sincerely care about them whether they’re in school or out of school,” Perry said.

Perry is using donated money to give 10 to 12 kids a free pass to the pool every day. The pool is open every weekday in the summer and costs $1 per person.

“The first time we opened the pool, the first week, we collected over $800 in donations,” Perry said.

The pool is not just about having a fun time and potentially meeting new friends, it’s also about developing a life skill like swimming.

“The kids want to get in the water. It’s hot. They want to cool off. Safety first,” Perry said.

Children said that their goal is to be able to swim in the deep end by year’s end. To do that, they have to pass a swim test. The event was also a chance for kids to meet the mayor who was there with his son.

“It’s the Fourth of July weekend and not every family has the ability to travel. So letting them be able to have some type of curricular activity home is a great thing,” Mayor Booker Gainor said.

The pool had been in disrepair for years. Gainor says this fiscal year there is an effort for Grady County parks and infrastructure to be up to modern standards. The pool was built in the 90s. He is optimistic that these future projects will lead Cairo to a better future.

“I’d like to go on record saying Cairo, Georgia is the official capital of South Georgia,” Gainor said.

Perry is also trying to show the city that the community cares about the facility. She wants the city to put money into a new diving board and comfortable pool chairs. Parents off-camera said they want to see this too. Local officials came to support the efforts.

“This is a great facility for the kids to cool off during the summer and have a positive influence in their life and the fire department wants to be a part of it,” Lt. Kenneth Barfield of Cairo’s Fire Department said.

The department reminded kids to stay safe in the heat.

“We have a really hot summer up here. We’re getting into the dog days of summer. It’s good for everybody to stay cool and find some more did you get into and hydrate. Remember to hydrate,” Barfield said.

