‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy, officials say

Police investigation on South Industrial Parkway
Police investigation on South Industrial Parkway(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery and Asia Wilson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Incendiary devices” were found after an early morning fire inside the parking deck of an old Atlanta Police Training Academy Saturday morning, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded to 180 Southside Industrial Pkwy. at around 2:20 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle fire, they said. When they got there, firefighters said they found multiple motorcycles on fire.

They were able to put out the fire and then said they discovered “incendiary devices,” which are used to set fires.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement in response to the incident:

It is unknown if authorities believe it is a case of arson, or if any suspects were taken into custody. The fire department said they continue to investigate.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more and has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a statement.

This location is not to be confused with the planned Atlanta Police training facility that has yet to break ground in DeKalb County. That project has been the subject of protests, some violent, over the past year. It has been dubbed “Cop City” by those against the project. This fire, though, comes at the end of the “Defend the Forest” protesters’ “week of action.”

Atlanta police said another vandalism incident involving their property was reported at around 1 a.m. When officers arrived at 890 Memorial Drive, they located three APD vehicles that had been damaged.

