Avoid potential hospital trips by using fireworks safely this Fourth of July

By Fallon Howard
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia first responders are stressing safety with fireworks this long holiday weekend.

Consumer fireworks are legal to buy and set off in Georgia.

Purchasing fireworks comes with safety precautions that many people are unaware of, such as when they can start shooting them once purchased. In Georgia, you can start shooting fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight, and until 1:00 a.m. only on New Year’s Day.

“Fireworks obviously can start fires, so we recommend people keep a water hose handy or at least a fire extinguisher if you don’t have access to a water hose close to where you are shooting the fireworks. Making sure you are not in a really dry area or dry fields those are easy to start fires,” Michael Pearlman, owner of Pyro Zone Fireworks, said.

Fireworks ordinances vary in different cities and counties so make sure you know the local rules. In Albany, for example, you can’t set off fireworks on a road, in parks or on property owned by the city, without special permission.

“We are regulated by the government on what we can sell, and Georgia is a full aerial fireworks state. So, you can buy anything that you can buy in Alabama, Tennessee. People come in here and be like oh they have the big ones in Tennessee. But what they don’t realize is that we are all regulated by the government, so we all sell the same thing,” Pearlman said.

Every year, local emergency rooms see several fireworks-related injuries, even from fireworks that seem relatively tame. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were reported 1,300 firecracker injuries and 600 alone from sparklers last year.

One piece of advice that experts suggest is to remember not to re-light or pick up any fireworks that have not yet fully ignited. And here’s a big one – make sure you wet down spent fireworks and dispose of them away from your home. They often reignite and start fires hours after the party is over.

