Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported

The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck and car collided on Westover Boulevard near Westover High School on Saturday morning at around 10:25 a.m.

The truck was reportedly following too closely causing it to rear-end the car. The car then spun and slammed into the truck’s front tire.

Officials were unable to determine if the driver of the truck was distracted.

The driver of the car was shaken up by the accident and will be checked out at the hospital.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

