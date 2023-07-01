Ask the Expert
First Alert Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms could move into SWGA to help cool things off by next week.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of showers and thunderstorms is traveling toward south Georgis this evening and could bring possible gusty winds along with rainfall. These stronger storms will mainly impact areas north of Highway 82. Rain chances should come to an end during the night leading to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 70s. However, temperatures will not feel cool due to the muggy conditions that remain in place.

We hold on to the chance for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday, but guidance has backed off on the coverage and intensity of rainfall into the afternoon and evening. We will see plenty of sunshine across the area with highs climbing into the upper 90s, but due to the high moisture level, temperatures will feel much hotter. The main concern will continue to be the heat index values remaining in the triple digits. Temperatures could feel like 108°F to 112°F on Sunday.

An area of high-pressure controls the heat and humidity growth across most of the southeast United States, but soon this will change. Starting on Monday, the associated high-pressure system will be pushed out of the area by an upper-level trough. This change will help drive in more showers and thunderstorm development during the days ahead, so keep the umbrellas handy. Temperatures will continue to be warm in the mid-70s for lows and highs climbing into the mid to upper-90s through the 4th of July holiday. Temperatures will start to decline slightly with an increased likelihood of showers and storms for the rest of the week.

Tropical Update: No development is expected within the next 48 hours to 7 days.

