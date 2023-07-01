Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over

Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her puppy on purpose. (Source: KCRA)
By DeNeeka Hill, KCRA
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Deputies in California wanted to do something nice for a grieving young girl who recently lost her dog.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Bradshaw Animal Shelter to help the 8-year-old find a new best friend.

Authorities said Priscilla Aguilar’s puppy was killed after a man seemingly drove over the dog last month intentionally.

“We kind of felt for her and we wanted to do something special for her,” Deputy Daniel Garcia said.

This week, Priscilla joined the sheriff’s office in going to the animal shelter to pick up her new animal.

“It means everything to me as a father,” said Ramon Aguila, Priscilla’s dad.

And the Bradshaw Animal Shelter opened up early for the special occasion, allowing Priscilla to choose her new forever friend.

She met three dogs and connected the most with a husky named Atlas.

“She was playful, and I felt a strong connection with her,” Priscilla said. “She was as playful as my other dog. I just really loved her.”

Deputy Joe White added, “It’s just nice to see something bring joy back into a family’s life again.”

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association also donated a $500 PetSmart gift card to help the family with supplies and training for Atlas.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Person killed in Terrell County crash
Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to...
Moultrie mother charged in child abuse case
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested him.
APD: Man arrested after breaking into home, causing woman, baby to barricade themselves
The Storm Tracker's exterior can get as hot as 180 degrees.
Ouch! Surfaces reach 170 degrees during Southwest Ga. heat wave

Latest News

Edison's last audit was 2018. Georgia law requires an audit every year.
City of Edison $400,000+ in debt, haven’t had audit in five years
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.
Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported