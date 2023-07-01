Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic

Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in someone's attic. (Source: WISN, CUDAHY PD, CNN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUDAHY, Wis. (WISN) - Newly released body camera video shows police in Wisconsin arresting a man they say went to great lengths to avoid arrest.

On June 18, police responded to reports of someone jumping between rooftops and sounds of broken glass.

Officers at the scene then heard gunshots nearby. A tactical vehicle rescued two officers from gunshots they say were aimed at them.

A search of the neighborhood came up empty. That is, until the following morning when police received a call from a man who said he found a stranger in his attic.

The man told police that he had come home to find a door open with all of his attic items on the floor.

“So, we’re thinking it’s an animal and he said, ‘No, my name is Robert,’” the homeowner told police in bodycam footage.

The homeowner said he grabbed the suspect, later identified as Robert Turner Jr., and told him not to move until police arrived.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they eventually found a gun they believe Turner stashed in the neighbor’s grill.

Prosecutors said casings found the night of the shooting matched the gun.

At Turner’s court appearance on Friday, a detective took the stand.

“This gunfire is occurring in an extremely residential area. There was a children’s birthday party across the street,” the unidentified detective said. “This wasn’t that late at night. It’s the summertime. There were people outside during this.”

Turner is due back in court on July 25.

In 2007, Turner was convicted of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Person killed in Terrell County crash
Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to...
Moultrie mother charged in child abuse case
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested him.
APD: Man arrested after breaking into home, causing woman, baby to barricade themselves
The Storm Tracker's exterior can get as hot as 180 degrees.
Ouch! Surfaces reach 170 degrees during Southwest Ga. heat wave

Latest News

Edison's last audit was 2018. Georgia law requires an audit every year.
City of Edison $400,000+ in debt, haven’t had audit in five years
Body camera video shows a suspect being arrested after police say he was found hiding in...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest man suspected of hiding in someone’s attic
The crash was caused by the truck following too closely.
Truck crashes into car on Westover Blvd, no injuries reported
Deputies helped an 8-year-old girl find a new companion after a man allegedly drove over her...
Deputies help girl adopt new dog after her puppy was deliberately run over