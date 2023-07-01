Albany man found shot to death in his home, no suspects at this time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Albany Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Micheal Fowler, Roger Blankenship was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at his residence at 9:20 a.m.

APD is still investigating the cause of the shooting and looking for a person of interest.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.