Albany man found shot to death in his home, no suspects at this time

Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20...
Roger Blankenship was found dead at his residence in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Albany Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of Cannon Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Micheal Fowler, Roger Blankenship was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at his residence at 9:20 a.m.

APD is still investigating the cause of the shooting and looking for a person of interest.

