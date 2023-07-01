2nd semi-truck hit by train in 6 months at same crossing, driver okay

CHULA, Ga. (WALB) - A train hit a semi-truck on railroad tracks that run through Chula, Georgia. This is now at least the second collision at that same crossing in the last six months.

“I wouldn’t say it happens a lot, but it does need to be fixed because it’s a steep crossing,” Kaleb Cowart, Chula resident, said.

Cell phone video shows the damage to the trailer in the crash that happened on Friday morning.

The train hit a semi-truck just across the street from Chula General Store. Residents tell me that there should be more signs for trucks to see to prevent this from happening.

Brandon Holley, owner of Stephen’s Wrecker Service, says that out of all the years they have been in service they have helped clean up over half a dozen accidents at the corner of Carpenter Road and Hwy US-41.

“They were fine. Both of them were fine and healthy, walking away, no injury, and they were actually able to drive the truck away from the scene. The semi got separated from the trailer from the impact of the train. The train hit it and separated and pulled it away from the truck,” Holley said.

Although there are warning signs it can be easy for a semi or any truck to get stuck as the tracks are much higher. In January, a semi-truck driver and his dog had to jump out of the truck when it got stuck at the same crossing.

“You realize how easy it can happen because we tote trailers across there too but ours are just short trailers, so it doesn’t really happen it sits higher up. So, we have to go slow, or you will throw whatever you are hauling off it’s such a bumpy spot. So, it just makes you realize you got to be extra careful,” Bryan Thomas, Chula resident, said.

As we learn more information, we will share the cause of this incident.

