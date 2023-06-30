Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Person killed in Terrell County crash
Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to...
Moultrie mother charged in child abuse case
His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
The letter ends with the AG’s office encouraging the county attorney to “counsel the Commission...
Ga. AG’s office reprimands Dougherty Co. Commission for ‘failure to comply’ with Open Meetings Act in county admin. firing
The date to register your Multipurpose off road motor vehicles in Georgia is being pushed back...
Georgia UTV tag registration pushed back to December

Latest News

U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Prosecutors in Rep. George Santos’ case say they have given his defense over 80K pages of material
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate