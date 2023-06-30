2 Douglas men arrested for numerous charges, including shooting an individual

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested Wednesday on numerous charges including shooting an individual, according to the Douglas Police Department.

On June 28, around 6:20 a.m. Officers from the Douglas Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Gaskin Avenue and Pinecrest Drive in reference to shots being fired.

Upon the Officer’s arrival, it was determined that a home and a vehicle had been shot multiple times. There were several people in the home and one person outside the home at the time of the shooting.

Officers got a description of the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop where they found Jaquiez Young and Isaiah Wright. During the traffic stop a gun and phone were thrown out of the vehicle.

Both Young and Wright were arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center.

Investigators got a search warrant for their apartment, and as a result, multiple firearms, drugs and drug-related items were seized. Young and Wright are currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.

They face numerous charges including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by first offenders probationer, possession of marijuana, and eight counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing, other charges and arrests could follow as more evidence and information becomes available. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Investigators at the Douglas Police Department at 912-384-2222.

