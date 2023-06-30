Thomas University Moves to Southern States Athletic Conference

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University will offficially be joining the Southern States Athletic conference. The Night Hawks will move every sport except Football and Flag-Football who will remain in the Sun Conference. While Men and Women’s swimming will participate in a conference alliance between both.

In 2022, Thomas University was selected as the 12th member of the Southern States Athletic Conference. Mike Hall, the Commissioner of the SSAC said “Thomas is going to make a great addition to our league in 2023-24. There is already a lot of familiarity as many of our currents members already play them in several sports. I’m excited to welcome the Night Hawks into our conference” during the 2022 conference summer meeting.

Blue Mountain College, Dalton State College, Life University, Brewton-Parker College, Faulkner University, Loyola University, Middle Georgia State University, Point University, University of Mobile, University of Tennessee Southern, Stillman College, William Carey University are members of the 2023-23 SSAC.

The move will go into effective on July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.