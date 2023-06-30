Terrell County Reveals New & Improved Courthouse, Dawson

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - After big renovations, a 131-year-old courthouse had its grand re-opening in Terell County, marking a historic day.

About a year ago, Terrell County commissioners decided to redo the courthouse, and now, they’re finally seeing their plans come to fruition.

The building was completed in 1892, and six years ago, most of it was destroyed in a severe tornado. After commissioners decided to revitalize the building, it took about seven months to finish.

According to the Terrell County Commissioners, the ceiling was falling in many places, the floor had buckled, and there was a lot of mold inside the building. Now, those things are restored.

“Today was the official day of reopening,” County Manager Bill Sawyer said. “It was a long trip, but when you look around and see, you’ll see that the taxpayer’s money was spent wisely, without raising the mileage rate. People can be proud of again, having a courthouse that’s occupied and doing the government and people business.”

Sawyer adds that he’s already seeing the new and improved building have a positive effect on the community.

“When this building went down, the rest of the city kind of went down,” he said. “People didn’t take pride in their property anymore. Now, you can see in the seven months we worked on this building, the city has become vibrant. The streets are cleaner, the building is cleaner. There’s a downtown development authority that we did not have before. It’s important.”

District one commissioner Eddie Owens says fixing up this building is a key part of fixing up the community.

“A courthouse is the center in my opinion or a hub of any community. It’s a symbol of justice for every man and every walk of life in a county,” Commissioner Owens said.

The new courthouse is now open during its regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. These hours may be affected on July 4.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.