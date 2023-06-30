Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a pinpoint delivery service.(Domino's Pizza)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Person killed in Terrell County crash
Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to...
Moultrie mother charged in child abuse case
His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
The date to register your Multipurpose off road motor vehicles in Georgia is being pushed back...
Georgia UTV tag registration pushed back to December
The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested him.
APD: Man arrested after breaking into home, causing woman, baby to barricade themselves

Latest News

A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
49-year-old Marvin Graham was struck twice by two vehicles and left for dead on June 24th.
Family of Hit and Run Victim speaks out demanding answers
This photo provided by Pelagic Resources Services shows Pelagic Resources Services demobilizing...
Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama’s Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say