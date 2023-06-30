Person killed in Terrell County crash

TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and sedan on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The crash was first reported to GSP around 4 p.m. State troopers responded to the crash on Bill Whitaker Road between Dawson and Sasser, GSP confirmed.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Terrell County Coroner’s Office has yet to publically identify the person since the full family has not been notified.

