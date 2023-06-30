Ask the Expert
Person killed in Terrell County crash

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and sedan on Thursday, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

The crash was first reported to GSP around 4 p.m. State troopers responded to the crash on Bill Whitaker Road between Dawson and Sasser, GSP confirmed.

The Terrell County Coroner’s Office has yet to publically identify the person since the full family has not been notified.

Stay with WALB as we learn more about the crash.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

