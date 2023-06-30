‘Operation Dry Water’: DNR warns of the consequences of boating under the influence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This July 4th weekend is probably one of the biggest weekends and weeks of boating in the state of Georgia, which is why the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants people to be thinking about staying sober.

This weekend is DNR’s Operation Dry Water, which is a national operation done by DNR across the United States. The initiative is enhanced enforcement for boating under the influence--something officials say is a serious offense.

“The number one contributor to fatal boat incidents and so we take that very seriously. I was talking to one of our majors this week, and he told some folks there will be no warnings for boating under the influence. The warning that I’m giving you today is the warning that you will get. Because if you were caught boating under the influence, you will be taken to jail. We have no other option but to get you off the water,” said Mark McKinnon, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Mckinnon said just having a fun beer or two can actually lead to death while being out on a boat in the sun.

“It really is a problem. We just can’t tolerate it at all. It’s something that, you know, we can’t leave you out there where you’re going to endanger yourself, you’re going to endanger others. It’s just like drinking and driving,” he said. “I mean, most people. Would say, oh, I would never drink and drive in my car. Well, you should think the same thing in your boat. It’s just as dangerous, and it puts a lot of people in danger. The bottom line is, just designate an operator if you want to drink in your boat, that’s fine.

On a boat, just like in a car, under the influence is .08. Blood alcohol content. Mckinnon said it’s okay to have fun, but in a safe way that won’t impact others.

