Man wanted has multiple active warrants, serious arm injury

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County sheriff’s office is looking for Kervaris Demetrick Bly.

The 18-year-old has several active warrants against him, which include the following:

- Aggravated assault

- Aggravated battery

- Damage to property

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

- Possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime

Bly has a serious injury to his upper left arm, and it may be in a sling or bandage according to deputies. If anyone has any information regarding this person, including their location, please contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229)-276-2690.

