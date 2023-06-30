Man wanted has multiple active warrants, serious arm injury
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County sheriff’s office is looking for Kervaris Demetrick Bly.
The 18-year-old has several active warrants against him, which include the following:
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated battery
- Damage to property
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime
Bly has a serious injury to his upper left arm, and it may be in a sling or bandage according to deputies. If anyone has any information regarding this person, including their location, please contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229)-276-2690.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.