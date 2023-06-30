Ask the Expert
Man wanted has multiple active warrants, serious arm injury

Kervaris Demetrick Bly is wanted for multiple active warrants.
Kervaris Demetrick Bly is wanted for multiple active warrants.(Crisp county sheriff's office)
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County sheriff’s office is looking for Kervaris Demetrick Bly.

The 18-year-old has several active warrants against him, which include the following:

- Aggravated assault

- Aggravated battery

- Damage to property

- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

- Possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime

Bly has a serious injury to his upper left arm, and it may be in a sling or bandage according to deputies. If anyone has any information regarding this person, including their location, please contact the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229)-276-2690.

