July Fourth Weekend Kicks off Busy Holiday Road Travel

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -A staycation may not be a bad idea this holiday weekend. A record number of people are expected to both drive and fly between today and July 4, and today is expected to be the busiest day.

AAA forecast more than 1.6 million Georgian travelers will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more between today and Tuesday. That’s 68,000 more holiday travelers than the record high of last year. However, travelers would still rather drive than fly.

“It’s more convenient, less time plus it’s a hassle trying to get into an airport,” said one traveler.

Another traveler said, “I like to drive I like to see the scenery.”

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, these are the best times to drive to avoid heavy traffic. Today before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m., and tomorrow before noon.

There are several things people should always have for “what if” emergency scenarios when traveling, like a spare tire, maybe a flashlight for night travel, and extra water.

Nationally, Triple AAA expects to rescue more than 393,000 thousand stranded motorists, during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“We actually rented the car, so we made sure it had all of those kinds of emergency things in there and roadside assistance,” said one traveler. “I have a little battery starter in case my battery goes dead I can use that to jump-start my truck.”

Georgia Department of Transportation, (GDOT) encourages road travelers to use traffic and gas apps and to turn notifications on the 511 services to help minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations. Be safe and have a Happy Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.