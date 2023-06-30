Family of Hit and Run Victim speaks out demanding answers

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville family is demanding answers after their loved one was the victim of a hit-and-run incident almost a week ago.

49-year-old Marvin Graham became the most recent victim of a hit and run in Thomas County. Investigators say Graham was walking across a street when he was struck by an unknown dark-colored Dodge pickup with a ranch hand on the front.

According to Georgia State Patrol and The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Graham was initially struck in the Northbound Lanes of Georgia 35, then he was found lying in the Southbound Lanes, where he had been struck again.

The mother of Marvin Graham, Alma Mitchell remembers her son and the fact that he never made it back home that Saturday night. She pleads with the people responsible to come forward.

“Everybody around loved him, cause he was just who he was.. and you either took him for that or it was okay with him. The thing that’s killing me inside is the way he died and how anybody could have the nerve to do this to this child and just keep going like he was an animal,” says Mitchell.

Friends and Family say Marvin was known around Thomasville but never bothered anyone. To the entire Thomas County, he’s known as a victim, but to this visibly shaken mother - she remembers him as just her son.

“Me and him stayed together here. He was just Marvin. When he gets ready, he’d walk the town sometimes, hang around town and then come back home.”

The Niece of Graham, LaVandria Mitchell is also pleading with the public with information to come forward to give her grandmother closure.

“Everybody knew him, the only thing he wanted to do was enjoy life. My grandma cannot go to sleep, she couldn’t come to visit, she couldn’t come to view his body or anything because she wants closure for her son. She’s never lost a child,” says LaVandria.

“It’s hurting me to see that he’s gone and somebody just killed him like that.” says family friend Helen Rollins-Battle.

Tonight, the family is demanding answers from the public and the two drivers involved in the hit-and-run.

“This is the worst thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, losing my brother, and if you would just come forward and give us some closure,” says Graham’s sister, Cindy Mitchell.

“How could you just hit somebody and keep going? That’s just crazy. says LaVandria. “Both Vehicles, you know just come forward and tell what happened, even if y’all are scared we understand that, we just want closure.”

For those who may be driving or even walking the streets at night, the Sheriff’s office has this message.

“Stop at the accident, render aid, it’s an accident. Always walk facing traffic, that way you see a vehicle coming towards you and if there’s a vehicle coming that appears to be too close to that line, get off the road,” says Sheriff Steven Jones.

Investigators say they do have surveillance video, and they know one of the vehicles is a dark-colored Dodge pickup with a ranch hand on the front. They say the longer the drives do not come forward, the more serious the charges will be against them.

“That person got people, they need to know, they need the closure to it.”

