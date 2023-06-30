Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Discover Historic Plains: Home of Our 39th President

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This summer, make the drive to historic Plains, Ga, home of our 39th President, Jimmy Carter. Spend time browsing the antique mall, grab a bite to eat at the Buffalo Café, and stay the night at the Historic Plains Inn! And don’t forget to indulge in a scoop of peanut butter ice cream! Want to take the scenic route here? Take the Sam Shortline Train! To find out more about Plains, GA visit: https://bit.ly/3XEczDK

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Person killed in Terrell County crash
Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to...
Moultrie mother charged in child abuse case
His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
The letter ends with the AG’s office encouraging the county attorney to “counsel the Commission...
Ga. AG’s office reprimands Dougherty Co. Commission for ‘failure to comply’ with Open Meetings Act in county admin. firing
The date to register your Multipurpose off road motor vehicles in Georgia is being pushed back...
Georgia UTV tag registration pushed back to December

Latest News

PlainsDT90
His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
WALB First Alert Weather
Heat wave spreading into SGA