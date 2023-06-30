Discover Historic Plains: Home of Our 39th President

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This summer, make the drive to historic Plains, Ga, home of our 39th President, Jimmy Carter. Spend time browsing the antique mall, grab a bite to eat at the Buffalo Café, and stay the night at the Historic Plains Inn! And don’t forget to indulge in a scoop of peanut butter ice cream! Want to take the scenic route here? Take the Sam Shortline Train! To find out more about Plains, GA visit: https://bit.ly/3XEczDK

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.