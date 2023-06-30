Ask the Expert
Dangerously hot and humid into Independence Day

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat sizzling as the extended holiday period gets underway. Triple digits feel like readings 100+ this afternoon. Much hotter as the heatwave builds across SGA for the weekend.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11am to 8pm for most of SGA while our northern counties remain under the advisory through Sunday.

Hot mid-upper 90s will combine with high humidity for dangerously hot conditions. You’ll want to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated and have proper cooling indoors. Know and heed the signs of heat related illnesses and seek help if needed.

Check on the most vulnerable the elderly, kids, those with illnesses and your pets.

As the ridge of high pressure weakens into early week, rain chances rise which allows the summer heat to relax as temperatures return to average. Highs drop into the low 90s and lows into the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely through the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

