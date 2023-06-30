Ask the Expert
City of Edison $400,000+ in debt, haven’t had audit in five years

Edison is in extreme financial debt.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Edison’s city attorney says the city is more than $400,000 in debt.

The next fiscal year is set to start Saturday, but the city of Edison still doesn’t have a budget. They had one meeting to discuss it, and it was Thursday.

Citizens of Edison want to know why the city is in debt and where their taxpayer money has gone.

“Our city officials need to be transparent. Be truthful to the citizens,” said Edison citizen Troy Timpson.

Troy Timpson has lived in Edison for 40 years. He’s concerned about the city not having enough money to fix potholes and pipes, or to treat the water in town.

When asked about websites or Facebook pages to communicate with the public, Mayor Reaves Lane said they didn’t have either because they can’t pay someone to post regularly.

City attorney Tommy Coleman said their debts include $50,000 to their former sanitation company. They also owe money to their current sanitation company. Coleman says the city could come under threat if the company decides to sue the city. To save money, he’s suggested in the past they cut staff. The city has considered cutting the police department.

Although the city has discussed what potential cuts to the police department could look like, nothing is concrete. Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton says he is monitoring the situation, and he said it would be a stress on his department to cover the city of Edison, especially at night.

“We need the police in town. That is one of the main things that they should try to make sure they have,” Troy Timpson said.

The city is not eligible for federal money or disaster relief money in case of a tornado or hurricane. The city is no longer getting COVID relief money which provided them with nearly $600,000 for years.

Mayor Lane says there were some new audit standards they are trying to comply with, and they’re in contact with the state government to sort it out.

Coleman says he has given them advice beyond his duty - this includes recommending new auditors. He’s using knowledge from his time as mayor in Albany.

Marcos Mosely, a 30-year resident of Edison, said they need someone to bring jobs back into the city.

“If you have more people and more investments and trying to give people jobs. [Buildings] will be filled with jobs instead of just sitting there rundown and not being used,” Mosely said.

To generate revenue, Coleman said they will likely have to increase property taxes and utility rates. This would be putting stress on taxpayers. Timpson says his bill has already gone up and many people can’t pay now, before late penalties.

“If you are already poor and then they fine them. How are you going to pay a fine when you already don’t have anything?” Timpson said.

Timpson is not against the city adding speed cameras to their school zone. That’s something Mayor Lane says the state could bring in. The next council meeting is July 12th. Mayor Lane says you can apply to be on the list to speak at this meeting, or you can ask him questions anytime at Lane’s Drug Store.

