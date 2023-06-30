Albany Young Marines place 200 flags ahead of July 4

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Independence Day is just around the corner, but that didn’t stop some young South Georgians from celebrating early today. The Albany Young Marines partnered with American Legion Post 30 to put up 200 flags around Downtown Albany.

For the Albany Young Marines, placing a flag in the ground goes beyond celebrating patriotism.

“To remember the people that sacrificed their lives for the United States and to remember that history. We always have a future and to make the United States a better place,” said Daniel Crump, an Albany Young Marine.

The flags were placed ahead of the Independence Day holiday. (walb)

For others, the flag struck a different meaning.

“How many people who were willing to die for these flags... Hope and truth and honor,” said Lexington Mckenzie, Albany Young Marine.

It’s because of that and so much more that these boys partnered with the American Legion Post 30 to paint the city red, white and blue—which stays true to what the young marines are all about. The national organization has been around since 1953. Right now, the Albany program has over 25 kids. They’ve been able to partner with local veterans to learn important values and standards of what it means to serve.

“It’s great that the veterans can see our youth rising up in our community and become leaders to kind of carry the torch forward as we look at raising up leaders for our community and it’s important, especially with the values for the young marine program and our country,” said Eric Crump, Unit Commander for Albany Young Marines.

Dr. Daniel Brewer, Commander of American Legion Post 30, said there’s always a deeper meaning behind celebrating national events like July 4th.

“It’s good to connect with family and have time off, but we’ve got to take a moment to remember why we have this day. You know, it’s the founding of our country,” he said.

That’s something the Albany Young Marines understand at such a young age.

The Young Marines learned lessons of patriotism as they placed the flags around the city. (walb)

“The flag is the symbol of freedom for the people living here in this country. And putting up the flags helps remind people that they’re living in a free country and they can help it make it stay free,” said Samuel Crump, an Albany Young Marine.

Brewer said partnering with these young marines helps create a connection to inspire more generations to serve.

“If you go back as far as World War 2 you know I mean everyone had a family member or friend serving but you know today it’s just less than 1 percent who serve or have served you know. So there’s not a whole lot of veterans today but I mean there are some, and hopefully there will always be those willing to stand up and serve their country,” he said.

This is only the 2nd year that the Albany Young Marines have partnered with the American Legion to put these flags around Downtown Albany, and they’re hoping to make it an annual tradition.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.