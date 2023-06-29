Summer heat builds into the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity gradually cranking up as very hot air spreads east. Near to above average temperatures will trend the rest of the week and through the holiday weekend.

We’ll bake in the heat as highs rise into the mid-upper 90s with heat indices 108+. With those conditions heat Advisories are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Feel lucky if a shower or thunderstorm arrives to cool you off. Rain chances are slim until next week.

Remember to practice heat safety including staying hydrated and cool. Check on the most vulnerable the elderly, kids, those with illnesses and your pets. Heed any signs of heat-related illnesses and get help immediately.

As the ridge of high pressure weakens over the weekend, rain chances rise, and summer heat relaxes as temperatures return to average. Highs drop into the low 90s and lows into the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms become likely into midweek.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.