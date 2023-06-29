‘A Story of Bones’ documentary with Albany ties to premiere on Ga. Public Television

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman who helped film/produce portions of her documentary in the Good Life City will soon have her piece featured on Georgia Public Television. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with her to learn more.

This documentary ties all the way back to Albany with you.

“Yeah, it does,” Peggy King Jorde, Albany native and the consulting producer of ‘A Story of Bones,’ said. “I mean we- it is a documentary that is really meant to be our global call to action to preserve an African burial ground in the middle of the South Atlantic on a British Island. Old Saint Helena, but as a part of really building a case for preserving this site, the protagonist in the film Annina van Neel. I take her on a road trip through part of the American South, and Albany is one of our stops.”

It is a very powerful documentary and it’s a story about the slave trade. What do you want people to take away from it?

“What I want people to understand is oftentimes we experience history in our isolated communities, and when we talk about the Transatlantic Slave Trade, that we have to understand that it was global. It’s not limited to the South. I worked on, many people know that I worked on the African burial ground in the city of New York. A lot of New Yorkers didn’t understand that the Transatlantic Slave Trade impacted New York. That there was slavery in New York. That Southerners weren’t the only folks. And beyond that, that slavery was not bound by land mass. That you know you had Brits, the Brits to come over and colonized areas, as well as the Dutch. But that the transatlantic slave trade impacted the world globally. And that if we’re going to memorialize it, if we’re going to talk about that history that we have to talk about it. And that’s Brazil, the Caribbean islands, the Dutch Caribbean Islands, and areas of Europe and Africa,” Jorde said.

Now this is a powerful documentary. It has been awarded at a number of film festivals so far. I know you’re very proud, and now that it’s coming to public broadcasting to share its message all across the country.

”It’s something that has resonated in a lot of communities, certainly African American communities,” Jorde said. “Where communities, African American communities, are looking in their own backyards, looking to preserve sites that have great meaning.”

The piece will air at 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and again on Thursday, July 6 at 3 a.m. on Georgia Public Television.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.