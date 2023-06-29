Ouch! Surfaces reach 170 degrees during Southwest Ga. heat wave

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia is getting the hottest temperature it has seen throughout 2023 this week.

These hot temperatures can make surfaces dangerous to the touch when in the sun for a long period of time.

A common sight for parking lots this time of year is cars that are parked deliberately in the shade to avoid the heat.

“I see a lot of people eating in the shade, especially around lunchtime and stuff,” Devin Myers, a Lowe’s store employee, said.

How much does that help? According to a temperature gun bought by WALB, the Storm Tracker’s exterior gets up to 170 degrees just minutes into being exposed to the sun. Darker surfaces made of metal or plastic on the interior can get near 140 degrees. Surfaces get above 110 degrees as early as 11 a.m.

WALB Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo says she’s not surprised by these readings and the fact that darker surfaces tend to read warmer. A white line on a parking strip reads 110 degrees, while the asphalt reads 130 degrees.

A doctor tells WALB she avoids the heat by turning her car on before she gets in and putting on a visor so the car doesn’t get too hot. In comparison, her car’s surfaces were in the 90s.

A popular technique to prevent heat in cars is inserting a shield. (WALB)

After a really long day at work, you may want to sit down and have some ice cream. The benches are going to be warm too. Outside park benches can get upwards of 125 to 140 degrees when exposed to sunlight all afternoon.

Vegetation is not as bad. The temperature gun read grass at about 100 degrees. The best option is to stay in the shade. Temperatures read 80 to 85 degrees in the shade.

At Turtle Grove Park, temperatures are much hotter in the sun. Surfaces read up to 165 degrees in the sun. The park does have shade to protect kids from these temperatures. The surfaces were 100 degrees in the shade.

“It’s so hot out here. I didn’t know it was that hot,” said Kathleen Owens, a camp counselor from Cordele.

The summer camp from Cordele was only able to spend around 30 minutes outside, having to protect the kids from the heat and sun exposure.

Humans have shoes so we’re generally fine, but dogs don’t have shoes so they’re more sensitive to the heat.

“If you take your hand or your foot and just put it on the surface for about 10 to 12 seconds and it becomes too hot for you, then you know it’s too hot to walk your dog,” Amadeo said.

Amadeo says it’s best to not focus on the temperature from a temperature gun, but on how our body feels. She also says it’s important to track what concrete surfaces in the sun can do for the air temperature.

Temperature reading from Turtle Park (WALB)

“The actual air temperature is taken in the shade. But once we get outside, that temperature is much higher by about 10 to 15,” Amadeo said.

That means if it’s 95 degrees and you’re in a parking lot, it’s closer to 110.

During the peak heat of the day, people off camera say they don’t bring their dogs after about 10 a.m. because of the heat.

