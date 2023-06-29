New details emerge in deadly May Moultrie shootings; GBI still investigating

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A motive is still not known in the May deadly shootings in Moultrie that took the lives of four people, including the suspected shooter. Three of those people were related to one another.

50-year-old Susie Arnold, her mother 74-year-old Hilda Marshall, and 41-year-old Amia Smith were all killed. The suspected shooter, 26-year-old Kentavious White, shot and killed himself.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is still investigating this case.

Right now, investigators are waiting on crime lab results and for evidence to be tested. They’re hoping for anything that can lead them to an answer.

“We still have work to do. Just because everyone perceives that it’s quote done, it’s not really done. Until we get our evidence back and we review the case,” said Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI Thomasville Field Office.

This case began in the early morning hours of May 4 when law enforcement said White shot his grandmother, then went next door shot and killed his own mom. He then went to his job at Mcdonald’s and shot and killed Smith, who was an assistant manager at the restaurant.

A Moultrie police report reveals new details about the series of shootings. When police arrived at Marshall’s home, they found neighbors next door trying to notify Susie Arnold about the shooting. The mother and daughter lived next to one another. When no one got an answer at Arnold’s door, police entered her home and immediately discovered her dead as well.

The report states there “appeared to be struggle marks from her hands on the wall as if she was trying to get up or fight someone.”

Steinberg said while there have been many rumors about why this tragedy happened, at this point there is no clear answer.

“There are a lot of cases that we don’t know why. People act the way they do, and things happen. That is definitely one of the goals of our investigations, is to try to find that out,” he said.

But what he does know for a fact is that too many families are left with pain and sorrow.

“It’s never going to go away. We just miss them so much,” said Marlene Kenjdek, a friend of one of the victims.

Marshall and Arnold made a second family at the Golden Apple Assisted Living Home where they worked. Many people say they’re continuing to remember and honor them for the people they were.

Marshall worked there for 18 years while Arnold worked here for close to six years. Some of the residents said Arnold would always talk about her son White, who they described as a quiet and shy person. That’s why it was so shocking that White did what law enforcement say he did.

“No matter how much they investigate, I don’t think there’s a real answer. The only one that knows it is the one that did it,” Kenjdek said.

Steinberg said he doesn’t know when the investigation will wrap up. Until then, many people tell me they’ll continue to ask the question why.

