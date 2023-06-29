Ask the Expert
Moultrie mother charged in child abuse case

Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to...
Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to children on Tuesday.(file)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old mother was arrested in connection to a Moultrie child abuse case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Juni Benavides was charged with first degree cruelty to children and second degree cruelty to children on Tuesday.

On June 8, the GBI was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office after an infant had to be transferred to a Florida hospital with a skull fracture and two healing leg fractures.

The GBI said the child is recovering.

Benavides was taken to the Colquitt County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.

