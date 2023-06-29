Mother, son die after getting trapped in Texas house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Family members are heartbroken over the unexpected losses of a Texas mother and her teenage son in a mobile home fire.

Latoya Brown Jeter and her son, Kawan Jeter Jr., were trapped in a house fire early Tuesday near Carthage, Texas. A neighbor called Panola County Dispatch to report seeing the fire just before 1:30 a.m. The caller said a man had escaped the house, but two people were still inside, KSLA reports.

Family members say Kawan Jeter Sr. tried to save his wife and son but was overcome by smoke and flames. He managed to escape the fire and was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was like a chain. [Kawan Sr.] had [Latoya’s] hand, and she had Tay Tay’s. But knowing my sister, if she couldn’t keep hold on her son, forget it. She wasn’t leaving out without her baby,” said Destiny Boykins, Latoya Brown Jeter’s sister. “[Kawan Sr.] tried to save them both. But my sister, she would lay her life down for her kids in a heartbeat.”

Kawan Jeter Jr. was a student and athlete at Carthage High School.

“A respectful young man, had a bright future at Carthage ISD. I know they’re going to miss him. I’m going to miss him,” Boykins said.

Boykins says she was shocked when she found out her sister and nephew had died. She spoke to her sister on the phone only a few hours before the fire erupted.

“[Latoya’s] like, ‘Well, I’m getting sleepy.’ I’m like, ‘Aw, man, you’re gonna leave me up again by myself,’ Boykins said. “And she was like, ‘I love you.’ I’m like, ‘I love you, too.’”

Boykins says she’s going to miss talking to her sister every day but finds peace in their last words to each other, which were “I love you.”

The origin of the fire is still being investigated by the Panola County Fire Marshal along with help from the Texas State Fire Marshal and the sheriff’s office.

