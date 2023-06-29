Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

MCLB holds change of command ceremony

After three years, Col. Michael Fitzgerald is now stepping down to pass the torch onto the new Commanding Officer Col. Matthew McKinney.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After three years, Colonel Michael Fitzgerald is now stepping down as commanding officer of Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) to pass the torch onto the new Colonel Matthew McKinney.

Col. Fitzgerald has been stationed at the MCLB twice. During his time, he led the base to do something no other commanding officer in the Department of Defense had done to achieve a net zero energy-efficiency status.

“The team, the people, civilian employees, marines, soldiers, sailors, board to base did great work achieving net zero. Wouldn’t have been able to do this without them,” Fitzgerald said. “We won Headquarters Marine Corps Installation of the Year. Then we won Commander in Chief’s Installation of the Year.”

Colonel Michael J. Fitzgerald is the former commanding officer for the Marine Corps Logistics...
Colonel Michael J. Fitzgerald is the former commanding officer for the Marine Corps Logistics Base.(WALB)

When it comes to his future plans, Fitzgerald won’t be moving that far away.

“Get back with my family,” Fitzgerald said. “My wife’s got two more years in command. She’s one of 44 colonels in the female colonels in the United States Marine Corps. She’s got another year in command, and I’m going up to be with her. Be chief of staff for Marine Corps installations, so I’m not that far from the Albany family.”

New MCLB Commanding Officer Colonel Matthew McKinney says he’s just looking to continue the success the base has achieved so far.

“I think there are a lot of initiatives in place that I’d like to continue to capitalize on,” McKinney said. “And there’s always room for improvement. So, we’ll continue to go with projects that are in the works and projects that are planned and continue working towards that net zero development for the entire installation.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
The letter ends with the AG’s office encouraging the county attorney to “counsel the Commission...
Ga. AG’s office reprimands Dougherty Co. Commission for ‘failure to comply’ with Open Meetings Act in county admin. firing
Marvin Sylvester Graham was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 killed in Thomas Co. hit-and-run, law enforcement investigating
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany

Latest News

The Storm Tracker's exterior can get as hot as 180 degrees.
Ouch! Surfaces reach 170 degrees during Southwest Ga. heat wave
New details emerge in deadly May Moultrie shootings; GBI still investigating
Albany commissioners approve employee retention incentive, pension contribution increase
The GBI is still searching for answers in the May 4 Moultrie shootings that took four lives.
New details emerge in deadly May Moultrie shootings; GBI still investigating