MCLB holds change of command ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After three years, Colonel Michael Fitzgerald is now stepping down as commanding officer of Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) to pass the torch onto the new Colonel Matthew McKinney.

Col. Fitzgerald has been stationed at the MCLB twice. During his time, he led the base to do something no other commanding officer in the Department of Defense had done to achieve a net zero energy-efficiency status.

“The team, the people, civilian employees, marines, soldiers, sailors, board to base did great work achieving net zero. Wouldn’t have been able to do this without them,” Fitzgerald said. “We won Headquarters Marine Corps Installation of the Year. Then we won Commander in Chief’s Installation of the Year.”

Colonel Michael J. Fitzgerald is the former commanding officer for the Marine Corps Logistics Base. (WALB)

When it comes to his future plans, Fitzgerald won’t be moving that far away.

“Get back with my family,” Fitzgerald said. “My wife’s got two more years in command. She’s one of 44 colonels in the female colonels in the United States Marine Corps. She’s got another year in command, and I’m going up to be with her. Be chief of staff for Marine Corps installations, so I’m not that far from the Albany family.”

New MCLB Commanding Officer Colonel Matthew McKinney says he’s just looking to continue the success the base has achieved so far.

“I think there are a lot of initiatives in place that I’d like to continue to capitalize on,” McKinney said. “And there’s always room for improvement. So, we’ll continue to go with projects that are in the works and projects that are planned and continue working towards that net zero development for the entire installation.”

