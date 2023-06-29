Ask the Expert
Leesburg suspects plead guilty to meth trafficking, felony gun possession charges

By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects from Leesburg pled guilty to federal charges related to a 2022 traffic stop and drug investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

On Wednesday, Savanna Brook Fore, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. She may be facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

On June 7, Matthew Cory Tucker, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tucker could be facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing for either suspect has not been scheduled.

During a traffic stop on June 2, 2022, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a truck where Fore was the driver and Tucker was the passenger, per the attorney’s office. Tucker was found reportedly covered in blood and had two guns after reportedly having prior felony convictions.

Inside the truck, law enforcement also reportedly found 47 baggies filled with a total of 48 grams of methamphetamine as well as other drugs. Fore reportedly claimed the drugs were hers, per a release.

After being released from jail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Fore was arrested again after reportedly selling meth to an uncover agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the DEA on several occasions.

“Poisonous drugs continue to flow into our communities at the expense of too many lives,” Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Division. said. “These individuals must now deal with the consequences of their actions.”

