Georgia UTV tag registration pushed back to December

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The date to register your Multipurpose Off-Highway Motor Vehicles in Georgia is being pushed back from July 1, 2023, until December 1, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

In May, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law to allow these vehicles to be operated on county roads.

This brings some controversy, for some people, being able to drive these Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) on the roads are a literal dream come true. Others told WALB they are in the middle because they tell me they are worried about safety.

One Resident says, “It’s convenient, you know to just hop in and run to the store right quick.

Other added; “I’m a little torn actually as long as adults act like adults and follow the laws, follow the rules but I think it’s also going to come down to parents being a parent and holding kids accountable.”

Tift County Tax Commissioner Chad Alexander says the date change came by surprise. He says due to the high volume of variety of UTVs, the Department of Revenue just needs more time.

“The Department of Revenue is not ready to initiate the actual plan, because they don’t have a tag available for these. So the earliest date will be December 1st,” Alexander said.

The new law has contributed to sales increasing in Georgia. However, Jay Laycock, owner of Offroad Powersports, says to operate these vehicles on the roads needs intensive requirements prior to obtaining a tag. One requirement is having insurance.

“Of course, you must have a seatbelt. That’s the most important thing. Standard headlights and taillights, rearview mirror, a few less safety features than a car requires, but those things are most important,” Laycock said.

Laycock wanted to give this disclaimer: “Offroad Powersports does not promote the use of offroad vehicles on public roads and highways.”

