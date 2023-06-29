Ga. AG’s office reprimands Dougherty Co. Commission for ‘failure to comply’ with Open Meetings Act in county admin. firing

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Office of the Attorney General of Georgia has called out the Dougherty County Commission for its reported non-compliance with the state’s Open Meetings Act when attempting to terminate the county administrator.

In a letter dated on Wednesday and addressed to Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali, the attorney general’s office says the May 22 vote to terminate former County Administrator Michael McCoy was not in compliance with the Open Meetings Act and was “voidable” and “non-binding.”

And though the meeting and vote to terminate McCoy on June 5 was in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, according to the AG, “the Commission is not absolved of liability under the Open Meetings Act, as a violation of the Act still occurred and May 22, 2023,” per a document sent to Shalishali.

The letter ends with the AG’s office encouraging Shalishali to “counsel the Commission on its obligations under the Open Meetings Act.”

The Open Meetings Act is designed for state, county and other agencies to be transparent and to “provide strict requirements ensuring the public’s business is conducted in an open and accessible manner,” per a release.

McCoy was formally fired a third time after a public hearing and executive session on Monday.

