City officials: Heavy rains caused 70K gallons of sewage to overflow into Albany canal

Residents are asked to avoid the canal waters for around 30 days.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Around 70,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into a canal on June 15 because of heavy rainfall, according to a release from the City of Albany.

The sewage, which was reportedly diluted, spilled into the Percosin Canal system near the 2100 block of West Oakridge Drive.

No waterways that feed into drinking water systems were affected, per the city.

Residents are asked to avoid the canal waters for around 30 days.

