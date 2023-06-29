Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Zach Griffin was known for hunting, fishing and farming.

His mother, Wendy Hawkins-Griffin, says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable. He died while driving his ATV on a dirt road in Alapaha.

A law passed in May 2023 allows MPOHVs or Multipurpose Off-Highway Motor Vehicles to be driven on county roads. ATVs are included. The family says they are not fully against it, but encourage the community to follow all safety precautions.

“It was just a terrible accident that he didn’t survive. I don’t think they need to be driven in towns, in busy towns. No, busy towns no, and Zach was a farmer. That’s why he had the ATV,” Hawkins-Griffin said.

Both Hawkins-Griffin and his niece, Alyseia Fackler, described Zach as a man of good character.

“You called him, and he was there for you. And he was the life of the party that loved his son. He was just an awesome person. He was a firecracker. He would give anybody the shirt off his back,” they said.

The family is asking the community for prayers during this difficult time.

They have set up a GoFundMe in his honor to help cover the expenses of this unexpected loss. You can find the donation link here.

The visitation and funeral for Zach will be held on Thursday.

