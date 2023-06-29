APD: Man arrested after breaking into home, causing woman, baby to barricade themselves

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into the mother of his child’s Albany home, leading to a barricade situation.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Mission Court. The suspect, Jaquan Bell, 24, reportedly broke into the mother of his child’s home and began damaging things, per the Albany Police Department (APD).

While he reportedly damaged things, the child’s aunt, who was also there, “barricaded” herself with the 2-year-old to avoid Bell, per a release.

The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested Bell.

He was taken into custody and is facing pending charges and charges from previous warrants. APD did not release what he was charged with.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

