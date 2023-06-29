Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD: Man arrested after breaking into home, causing woman, baby to barricade themselves

The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested him.
The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested him.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into the mother of his child’s Albany home, leading to a barricade situation.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Mission Court. The suspect, Jaquan Bell, 24, reportedly broke into the mother of his child’s home and began damaging things, per the Albany Police Department (APD).

While he reportedly damaged things, the child’s aunt, who was also there, “barricaded” herself with the 2-year-old to avoid Bell, per a release.

The woman and the child were able to leave the home before the SWAT team and APD arrested Bell.

He was taken into custody and is facing pending charges and charges from previous warrants. APD did not release what he was charged with.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His mom says the pain of her son being gone is unbearable.
Berrien County family grieving after fatal ATV crash
Albany State University Police Department Cpt. Brian Covington was found dead on Monday....
GBI investigating death of ASU police captain
The letter ends with the AG’s office encouraging the county attorney to “counsel the Commission...
Ga. AG’s office reprimands Dougherty Co. Commission for ‘failure to comply’ with Open Meetings Act in county admin. firing
Marvin Sylvester Graham was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 killed in Thomas Co. hit-and-run, law enforcement investigating
The Kendrick Brothers and planning to produce another feature film that is set to release...
Kendrick Brothers to make new film in Albany

Latest News

How hot do surfaces get in the summer?
MCLB holds change of command ceremony
Dougherty Co. coroner named Albany Rotary Club president
‘A Story of Bones’ documentary with Albany ties to premiere on Ga. Public Television